PDP Threat To Opposition – Aisha Yesufu

Nigerian activist and social media critic, Aisha Yesufu, has described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a threat to opposition parties.

Yesufu who made this remark in a post on his X handle said the PDP was destroyed in 2014 after they treated Nigerians like lepers, saying the party members believed that the PDP was untouchable.

She wrote: “The same PDP we were attacked for is the PDP you now know is destroyed?

“PDP was destroyed since 2014! They believed they were untouchable and treated Nigerians like lepers.

“Anyway na when person wakes up be im morning. Let me repeat! PDP is a threat to the opposition.”

The PDP is currently battling with a leadership crisis over the seat of the National Chairman.

A PDP chieftain and former spokesman of Atiku Abubakar, Segun Sowunmi, had accused President Bola Tinubu of causing the crisis in the party.

Sowunmi said Tinubu had no business appointing Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, without consulting with the elders of the PDP.

