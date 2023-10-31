PDP tackles Otti over N10bn PH Road allegation

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Abia State Governor Alex Otti to set up an independent technical verification panel to investigate his allegation that his immediate past predecessor Okezie Ikpeazu spent N10 billion on the Port Harcourt Road in Aba without working on it. Abia PDP Vice Chairman Abraham Amah said Otti’s statement did not present any fact regarding the Port Harcourt Road project that was started by the Ikpeazu administration.

The PDP said the role of the verification panel will include that the road was awarded at the cost of N9,882,752,246.4. It said: “The total length of the road awarded for dualization in 2017 is 5.9km and that the Ikpeazu administration implemented a total of 13.5km of drains (representing both sides of the road) along the road through Hartland Construction Company that was awarded the original contract.

“Review and verify documents showing how much the Ikpeazu administration paid so far to Hartland Construction Company in lieu of the project and ascertain if the dredged Umuagbai and Uratta ponds to receive stormwater from Port Harcourt Road is still standing or not.”

The PDP also said the panel should “ascertain and publish the scope of the current more than N30bn work awarded to Julius Berger without due process and competitive bidding as well as budgetary approval by the State House of Assembly if any.

“Ascertain and publish the relevant designs and cost of the contract awarded by the Ikpeazu administration as well as work already done and the design and scope of the over N30 billion project awarded to Julius Berger by Alex Otti.

“Measure and confirm the total length of the road from Ngwa Road junction to Asa Nnentu Junction.” The party said the Ikpeazu administration never spent anything near N10 billion on the 5.9km Port Harcourt Road, and challenged Otti to publish documentary proof of his claims.

Amah said: “The good people of Abia are at liberty to go to the site and see the drainage or check the Umuagbai and Uratta works and also confirm the earthworks done from Uratta Junction to No. 1 Port Harcourt Road section of the road.

“Even videos produced by the propaganda team of Alex Otti when they visited the road in April 2023 showed the drains and other works done, yet the governor was not restrained by these facts to tell such brazen lies before journalists that have also visited the place at different times.”

The party further challenged Otti to make available the “compensation” purportedly set aside in the Julius Berger version of the project to the affected people rather than attempt to pocket the same.

It said: “If Otti does not accept our challenge of setting up an independent technical panel to ascertain the state of the project, let it be known that every word uttered by the governor and his team should never be believed by any reasonable person who is interested in facts and not farce.”