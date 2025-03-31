PDP Tackles Okpebholo Over Uromi Killings

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday blamed Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo for the killing of some travellers accused of kidnappings in Uromi in the Esan North East Local Government Area.

In a statement by spokesman Chris Nehikhare, Edo PDP Caretaker Committee said the killings had exposed the absence of coherent security framework in the state.

The PDP demanded the restoration of security to avoid more loss of lives. The opposition party said: “The recent government classification of the perpetrators of the Uromi killings as an illegal vigilante group only further exposes the absence of a coherent security framework under the current administration and a continuation of the blame game this government has come to master.

“The suspension of the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps Friday Ibadin is a clear admission by the government that the security architecture of the state has failed.

“The February 5 mutiny by members of the Edo Security Corps was an early warning sign of deep-rooted inefficiencies, yet Okpebholo chose to ignore it. Now, Edo people are paying the price with their lives.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

