PDP Tackles Okpebholo Over Of Presco Land Revocation

The Edo State Government yesterday distanced itself from a public notice claiming that Governor Monday Okpebholo revoked the Statutory Right of Occupancy belonging to Presco Plc.

The advertorial published on Wednesday announced the revocation of PRESCO’s land—about 20 hectares—citing Sections 28 and 38 of the Constitution.

However, within 24 hours, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Musa Ikhilor, said the Edo State Geographical Information Services (EDOGIS) Managing Director Tony Ikpasajah took the decision without approval.

According to him, Ikpasajah acted “unilaterally, without authorisation”. Ikhilor said the state government had not revoked Presco’s Statutory Right of Occupancy, saying what was being technically considered was the excision of about 20 hectares a small, clearly identified area containing strategic crude oil wells.

But in a statement, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Okpebholo had brought the state to ruins. The opposition party said: “There comes a time in the life of a people when silence becomes betrayal.

“Edo State has arrived at that moment. What happened between November 21, when Okpebholo signed a formal Notice of Revocation of Presco Plc’s Statutory Right of Occupancy, and November 27, when the same government issued a panicked disclaimer denying its own governor’s signature, is not just an embarrassment — it is a tragedy of leadership.” It added: “This, apparently, is not governance. It is a circus — a dangerous circus.”