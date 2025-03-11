PDP Tackles Okpebholo Over Edo Killings

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday criticised lambasted Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo for the killings in the state in the last two weeks.

The opposition party blamed the killings on the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s government failure to protect life and property.

However, the PDP praised former Governor Adams Oshiomhole for raising the alarm over the incessant killings across the state in the Senate.

Addressing a press conference in Benin, Edo PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman Tony Aziegbemi said the Okpebholo government had failed woefully in the area of security.

Aziegbemi claimed that at least 35 innocent people had been brutally killed in the last two weeks.

He said: “Oshiomhole even acknowledged that the people are under siege, the primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property of citizens, and in this regard, we can categorically say that the Okpebholo government has failed woefully.

