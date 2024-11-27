PDP Tackles Okpebholo, Oshiomhole Over Stella Obasanjo Hospital

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo and his Commissioner for Health Cyril Oshiomhole lack the moral grounds to speak on standards of the Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin or any other hospital in the state.

Oshiomhole on Tuesday said his team had discovered structural defect at the Stella Obasanjo Special Hospital, saying remedial measures would be taken soon.

However, spokesman for the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee Chris Osa Nehikhare chided the government for the comment. The opposition party said:

“We are appalled and utterly disappointed by the petty, infantile and ignoble behavior of the Okpebholo administration in attempting to diminish the undeniable impact of the Stella Obasanjo Hospital on the state’s healthcare system.

“It is widely acknowledged by anyone who has visited or used the hospital that it ranks as one of the best in South South, if not the entire country and this was made possible by the huge investment made by the immediate past government of Godwin Obaseki in upgrading and equipping the hospital to world-class standards.”

