PDP Tackles NWC Over Letter To S’Court

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Support & Advocacy Coalition has said the letter written to the Supreme Court by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) rejecting the appointment of Dr. J. Y. Musa (SAN), to represent the party in the case before the apex court, was in bad taste.

PDP National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum had appointed Dr Musa to represent the party in the case between the National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu and others, at the Supreme Court.

But eleven members of the NWC said Damagum usurped the power, which the PDP constitution reposed in the National Legal Adviser.

PDP Support & Advocacy Coalition, in a statement by the coordinator Bartholomew Okoh, and Secretary Hajiya Hauwa Ibrahim Magaji, accused the NWC members of placing personal interest over the party’s constitution.

“The letter written by some members of the PDP NWC against the acting National Chairman who incidentally is the party’s chief executive officer is an affront to constitutional party democracy,” the group stated.

It blamed the fifth columnists, and politicians with political ambition in 2027, for an attempt to destabilise the party, which it said, is not healthy for the future of democracy in Nigeria.

The group wondered who benefits from the current travails of the party, if not the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“That is why in an attempt to salvage the party from political vultures, Ambassador Umar Illiya Damagum, in his capacity as the Acting National Chairman, wrote to a lawyer, as it appears the National Legal Adviser has chosen to undermine the party’s efforts and progress,” the group claimed.

It defended Damagum’s action, pointing out that the PDP Constitution bestowed on him “the superintending and supervisory role over national officers.

“While not holding brief for the acting National Chairman of PDP, he has to a large extent, demonstrated patriotism and good faith in sustaining the party thus far.”

According to the group, the letter by some members of the NWC, “is tantamount to a coup and brazen unconstitutionality designed to surreptitiously unseat the party’s acting national chairman.”

