PDP Tackles Edo Over Kidnap, Rescue Of Aisha Wahab

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and social media influencer, Harrison Gwamnishu, have berated the Edo State Government over what they described as its failure to effectively tackle insecurity, particularly the rising cases of kidnapping in the state.

Gwamnishu, who is the founder of the Safe City Volunteer Foundation, criticised the government and state security agencies for what he called their “repeated failure to respond to calls for collaboration” during rescue operations. “Two weeks ago, Aisha was kidnapped at Igbira Camp, Auchi, Edo State.

Thankfully, she regained her freedom last night. Sadly, we couldn’t move in to capture her abductors because the State Security Agencies and the Edo State Government have repeatedly failed to respond to our calls for collaboration,” Gwamnishu said.

He explained that the victim, Aisha Wahab, was kidnapped in Auchi and later released in Okpella — a long distance she was allegedly forced to trek alongside her abductors.

“Certain technical equipment required for our rescue operations can only be deployed with official authorization. Unfortunately, despite repeated efforts to reach the Edo State Government and the Commissioner of Police, we have been unable to get their response,” he added.

According to him, the group had to withdraw from the operation and return to their base in Delta State “where we have full support from the Police, Military, and Government to operate effectively.”

Gwamnishu thanked Nigerians who supported Aisha’s family during the ordeal and called for stronger cooperation between citizens and government.

He urged the Edo State Government to immediately intervene and coordinate operations to apprehend the kidnappers, insisting that “lives are at stake.”