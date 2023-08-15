PDP Tackles APC Over Extinction Claim In Ondo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Tuesday tackled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the claim that the opposition is dead in the state.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Kennedy Peretei in a statement said the claim of the Chairman of APC, Mr Ade Addtimehin that the PDP is dead because of the defection of some leaders to the APC was not only uncalled for but the imagination of the leadership of the ruling party in the state.

The APC Chairman had said opposition party members were attracted to the APC due to cohesion within the party. He said the grassroots strength of the PDP collapsed into the APC as all former Vice Chairmen and 203 former Councillors defected to the APC leading to the death of the party.

However, Peretei described as unguarded, the statement of Adetimehin about the PDP’s death in the state.

According to him, the APC Chairman is probably the only person who was oblivious to the fact that the people of the State hold his party, APC, and its inhuman government responsible for their suffering and agony over the last eight years.

He said the withdrawal of fuel subsidies and its biting effect on everybody has made life difficult for the citizens of not only the state but the entire country.

His words “Adetimehin do not realise that even those who were tricked to vote APC in the 2023 general elections are already regretting and lamenting the miscalculation that has brought about untold hardship on them and their families.

“Such a man, if he has any sense of shame and responsibility should have been on his knees begging the people for the huge misfortune masterminded by his party.

“To now open his mouth in a most careless manner to say “PDP is now extinct” is not only laughable but mischief of the highest order.

“Majority of the 203 Councillors Adetimehin is celebrating for joining his party have not been active in the last two cycles of elections in Ondo State. A few of them have been in the APC since 2016.

“How the defection of such characters translates to PDP being extinct can only be understood by someone like Adetimehin who is presiding over a dangerously fragmented APC in the State but deludes himself with fun-seeking decampees who tell him tales by moonlight.

“The PDP in Ondo State is unruffled by a few persons who are in a self-destruct misadventure in Adetimehin’s sinking APC ship. While we sympathise with such persons, it is pathetic that those who should be weeping are dancing and rejoicing. But in no distant time, reality will dawn on them that, indeed, they lived a lie all along.

“PDP cannot be extinct, there are no such signs. And it will never be.”

End