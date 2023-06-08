PDP Tackles Alia Over Sacked ‘Ortom Workers’

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has nullified the recruitments made by his immediate predecessor Samuel Ortom into the civil service at the twilight of his administration. He also ordered civil servants and persons appointed as permanent secretaries from January to date to revert to their previous positions with immediate effect.

His Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula confirmed these in a statement on Wednesday. Alia said: “All appointments to the state civil service made by the outgone administration from May 2022 to date are hereby nullified with immediate effect. “All civil servants due for retirement but are yet to tender their letters of retirement or notice of retirement should do so forthwith and proceed on retirement immediately.

“All the postings and transfers made in the state civil service from October 2022, to date are hereby nullified. The affected staff should revert to their former ranks, sta- tions, or offices with immediate effect.” Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the sacking of the civil servants.

Acting Benue PDP Chairman Isaac Mffo said the action was “unlawful, insensitive and callous”. The immediate past ruling party insisted that the affected workers were lawfully recruited having fulfilled all statutory requirements.