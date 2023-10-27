PDP Sympathises With APC, AIT Over Campaign Director’s Death

The Bayelsa State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council has commiserated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state following the tragic boat incident that resulted in the death of the Media and Publicity Director of its campaign council, Peremobowei Tukuwei.

In a statement issued on Friday by Ayibaina Crowther Duba, Chairman, Publicity Directorate State PDP Campaign Council, it said that the PDP campaign council also condoles with the management and staff of the Africa Independent Television (AIT) over the loss of Tukuwei, a staff of the media organisation.

Ayibaina Duba expressed shock over the tragic loss of the APC campaign director describing Tukuwei as brilliant and resourceful.

It equally extends its condolences to the Tukuwei family of Ndoro community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state, noting that the state had lost a young man with great potential.

The statement added, “We see how passionately he discharged his media assignments on AIT and during the APC campaigns.

“It is therefore painful to lose such a brilliant and intellectually sound young man. It is indeed sad that Peremobowei Tukuwei departed at a time when he was just beginning to flourish.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the Tukuwei family, the Africa Independent Television and indeed the All Progressives Congress over this unfortunate incident.

“We pray that the Lord grants his family, his media and political colleagues and associates the fortitude to bear this loss.” The statement concluded.