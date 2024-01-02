PDP Suspends Party Chairman In Ondo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has suspended its Chairman, Hon Fatai Adams for alleged anti-party activities and conduct likely to bring the party into disrepute.

This suspension of the Party Chairman has worsened the crisis rocking the party ahead of the 2024 governorship election in the State.

The primary of the PDP to choose the candidate for the governorship election is expected to be held in April while the election is in November.

The State Working Committee (NWC) of the party said their action was based on section 58 (1B. C, F. H., and I) of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017.

Right of the nine members of the SWC including Tola Alabere, Dayo Awude, Oluseye Olujimi, Amos Fadope, Moses Awofade, Boluwaji Bamidele, Olawumi Fasonu, and Kennedy Peretei signed the notice suspending the Chairman.

In a statement, the Working Committee said Adams was suspended for anti-party activities and for engaging in activities likely to bring the party to disrepute.

The statement said the embattled Chairman should appear before the State Disciplinary Committee of the party for further interrogations within the next week.

The party said it would deal decisively with any incursion by the ruling party the All Progressives Congress (APC), into its ranks.