PDP Suspends C’River Chairman Over Alleged Misappropriation of Funds

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Mr Venatius Ikem, has been suspended by the State Working Committee (SWC).

The development was contained in a letter dated Friday, November 15 and signed by the entire 14 SWC members of the state.

Similarly, the 18 Local Government Chairmen of the party also endorsed the removal of the State Chairman at a press briefing held at the party’s secretariat in Calabar on Friday.

The party hinged his removal on allegations of misappropriation of funds, high-handedness and inability to manage the state’s chapter of PDP.

The leadership, in their resolution, accused the sacked Chairman of failure to perform his duties as outlined in the party’s constitution.

The resolution reads in part: “Whereas, his actions have been detrimental to the party’s interest and wellbeing; and as a result, he has brought the party into disrepute, hatred and contempt.

“Whereas the Chairman neglects to carry out lawful directives of the party, mismanages the finances of the party, does not pay party dues and does not call for meetings or attend meetings regularly as required by the party’s constitution.

“Whereas the Chairman engages in anti-party activities and conducts likely to cause disaffection among members of the party or is likely to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient conduct of the business of the party;

“Whereas the Chairman has contravened the provisions of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party 2017 as amended;

“Whereas, we have exhausted all avenues to address these issues through internal dispute resolution mechanisms;

“And in pursuant to Article 59 of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party 2017 as amended, the Chairman is hereby suspended from office with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the forum of chapter chairmen of PDP, Chief Godwin Abeng, who addressed the media alongside other chairmen, said Ikem’s removal is a good omen for the party in Cross River.

He attributed the poor outing of PDP in the 2023 general elections to the poor leadership direction of the ousted chairman.

“We hereby endorse his removal by the SWC and know that the party will now progress and also start preparation for the 2027 elections in earnest,” he said.

Following Ikem’s removal, Austin Edibe, Vice Chairman of the northern senatorial district of the party, was appointed as the acting chairman of the party in Cross River.

