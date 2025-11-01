PDP Suspends Anyanwu, Bature, Ajibade For Anti-Party Activities

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Organising Secretary Capt Umar Bature, the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha, for anti-party activities.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, who announced the suspension after an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja on Saturday, said the officers were suspended for one month and were referred to the National Disciplinary Committee.

Ologunagba noted that the party had issued a reprimand to all members of the party on August 8.

Details later…..