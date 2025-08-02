PDP Struggling For Relevance Amid Internal Crisis, Leadership Disputes

More than two decades after it proudly declared itself the “largest party in Africa,” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is now a shadow of its former self; battling for political relevance as internal divisions, leadership crises, and a growing disconnect with the electorate threaten to sink the once-dominant political powerhouse.

From dominance to decline

Formed in 1998 as a coalition of influential politicians, technocrats, and business elites, the PDP quickly rose to power, ruling Nigeria from 1999 to 2015. Under its banner, three presidents – Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and Goodluck Jonathan – governed the country. It boasted a nationwide structure, a war chest that dwarfed rival parties, and control of most state governments and the National Assembly.

However, the party’s decline began ahead of the 2015 general elections, when internal wrangling, arrogance of incumbency, and dissatisfaction among key stakeholders led to mass defection; most notably the formation of the now ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP suffered a historic defeat in 2015, and since then, it has struggled to regain its footing.

Leadership crisis and factional wars

In recent years, the PDP has been plagued by a carousel of leadership disputes, factional infighting, and frequent courtroom battles.

Disputes between party governors, presidential hopefuls, and national working committee members have deepened. The 2023 general election exposed this further, as key figures within the party. such as the G-5 Governors, led by Nyesom Wike (then of Rivers State); openly worked against the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The result? A divided house that could neither present a united front nor capitalise on public dissatisfaction with the APC-led federal government.

Identity crisis and waning public trust

Beyond internal squabbles, the PDP appears to be suffering from an identity crisis. It has failed to clearly articulate a progressive alternative to the APC. Many voters see both major parties as two sides of the same coin; comprised largely of the same political actors who switch allegiance based on convenience rather than ideology.

This perception has led to voter apathy and a loss of trust, particularly among Nigeria’s younger population, many of whom are turning to new political platforms like the Labour Party, which surged in popularity during the 2023 elections.

A Bleak outlook or a chance for rebirth?

Despite its challenges, the PDP still retains some level of national spread, with a handful of governors, lawmakers, and loyal followers across Nigeria. Analysts argue that the party could stage a comeback. if it can reinvent itself.

This reinvention must include:

Genuine internal reforms to democratise the party structure.

A clear and consistent ideological vision.

Reconciliation among estranged party leaders and aggrieved members.

Engagement with youth and civil society in a way that resonates with their aspirations.The PDP is at a crossroads. Its history and structures give it a fighting chance, but its future depends on bold decisions, honest introspection, and the political will to rise above narrow interests. Whether it remains a major player in Nigeria’s political future—or fades into irrelevance—depends largely on how it addresses the current crises tearing it apart from within.

Mass defections plague party as crisis deepens

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), once Nigeria’s dominant political force, is facing an existential threat as mass defections continue to erode its ranks. The PDP is now grappling with sustained internal crises, weak leadership cohesion, and a growing exodus of key members to rival political camps.

Over the past year, dozens of prominent figures – including former governors, senators, state lawmakers, and grassroots mobilizers – have abandoned the PDP, citing reasons ranging from poor internal democracy and unresolved disputes to a lack of confidence in the party’s leadership.

Political observers say the defections are a direct consequence of persistent factionalism, particularly following the fallout from the 2023 general elections. The bitter rivalry between the camp of former presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and the now-defected G-5 Governors, led by former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, widened cracks within the party structure.

“It’s no longer a defection; it’s a political hemorrhage,” said a party insider who spoke on condition of anonymity. “People are leaving not just for positions, but because they see no clear future for the party as currently constituted.”

The most recent wave of defections has seen PDP stalwarts in states like Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Ebonyi, Zamfara, and Kano States switch allegiance to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or, in some cases, the Labour Party. The impact has been felt across state chapters, with local party organs weakened and rival parties gaining strategic ground ahead of future elections.

In many cases, the defectors accuse the PDP of becoming rudderless, lacking internal discipline, and failing to inspire confidence in young Nigerians seeking meaningful political change.

Meanwhile, party leaders have downplayed the defections, insisting that the PDP remains strong and resilient. However, analysts warn that without urgent internal reconciliation and structural reform, the defections may become irreversible—and fatal to the party’s long-term viability.

As Nigeria inches closer to the next electoral cycle, the PDP faces a defining moment: rebuild and re-strategise, or risk slipping permanently into political irrelevance.

Atiku Abubakar defection from PDP unsettles party

In a stunning political twist that sent shockwaves across Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar officially defected from PDP, ending months of speculation about his next political move.

At a press briefing held in Abuja, Atiku cited the “moral collapse” of the PDP and “elite conspiracy against internal reform” as the reasons for his decision. He declared that the time had come to align with a platform “untainted by the politics of betrayal and recycled failures.”

“I can no longer remain in a party that refuses to learn from its mistakes,” Atiku said. “The PDP I helped build has lost its soul. I am joining the ADC to champion a new political era that prioritises justice, youth inclusion, restructuring, and national unity.”

A heavy blow to PDP

Atiku’s departure marks a significant blow to the PDP, which has been reeling from a wave of defections and a deepening leadership crisis following its 2023 electoral defeat. As the party’s presidential candidate in both the 2019 and 2023 general elections, Atiku had been one of its most recognisable figures and influential financiers.

Reacting to the development, several party chieftains expressed disappointment but not surprise. A senior member of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), who declined to be named, said, “It’s unfortunate but expected. We wish him well, but the party must now face reality and rebuild without relying on old political warhorses.”

Reactions across the nation

Political analysts are divided on the implications of the move. While some see it as the revival of a third-force movement, others question the credibility of Atiku’s switch, given his long history of political cross-carpeting.

Youth activist Folasade Ogunleye tweeted, “Atiku joining ADC is interesting, but Nigerians are tired of recycled politicians. We want a new generation of leadership, not just new party labels.”

Others believe the defection could spark renewed interest in alternative parties and lead to broader realignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

With his defection to ADC, Atiku Abubakar has once again reshaped the political chessboard. Whether this move reinvigorates Nigeria’s opposition or further fragments it remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the countdown to 2027 just got more unpredictable.