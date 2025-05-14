PDP Staff Call For Quick Resolution Of Party Crisis

Share

Establishment staff of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called for the end of the crisis in the party, which they said, pose serious threat to the stability and survival of the party and the credibility of its internal processes.

The staff at a press conference at the end of their meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, declared support and loyalty to Setonji Koshoedo as PDP acting National Secretary.

Director of Administration at the party’s national secretariat, Gurama Bawa who addressed the press, said the staff recognise and appreciate the roles and contributions of Senator Samuel Anyanwu for the growth and success of the PDP, but told him that no sacrifice is too much for the interest of the party.

“The PDP gave him the platform from which he rose from local government Chairman, to Senator and also elected as the national secretary of our party,” Bawa stated.

He expressed the belief that the governors directive that Koshoedo should act as National Secretary, which was adopted by the Working Committee (NWC) at its 600th meeting, was in the overall interest and stability of the party.

According to him, it was to “restore the confidence of members of the party and preserve the integrity of our internal processes given the sensitive nature of the office of the National Secretary in the operation of a political party.

“Moreover, we are aware that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received and acknowledged Arc. Setonji Koshoedo as the acting National Secretary of the PDP.

“We are also aware that INEC is receiving and attending to correspondences of our party signed by Arc. Setonji Koshoedo, contrary to false narratives by certain quarters.”

The PDP staff also called on the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum to take all necessary steps to ensure that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party holds as scheduled on May 27, “to enable the party address all pertinent issues and reassert its values of unity, discipline, loyalty and strict adherence to the provisions of the constitution of our great party.”

Bawa stated that staff of the national secretariat are among the key stakeholders in the affairs of the party “because many of them have spent 20 to 25 years of their working life striving to establish and grow the bureaucracy of the party and are bestowed with the institutional memory of the party.

“Therefore, members of staff are desirous and concerned in getting these problems solved without further delay.”

He commended the Board of Trustees (BoT), the NWC, the Governors Forum and other stakeholders, and pledged the staff continued loyalty and commitment to the PDP at all times.

