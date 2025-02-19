PDP S’South Zone: Omemu Remains Our Secretary

Share

The South South Zonal Executive of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday reaffirmed that Felix Omemu remains the authentic and undisputed Secretary of the party in the Zone.

This declaration is coming less than 72 hours after a meeting was summoned in Benin, the Edo State, by the National Vice Chairman, South South of the party Chief Dan Orbih.

Recall that on Saturday, 15th February 2025, the media was eroded with a report that the South South Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Felix Omemu, has been suspended, with the Legal Adviser, George Turnah taking his place in acting capacity.

But reacting to the development, South South Zonal Publicity Secretary, Etim Effiong Ante, described the purported suspension of the Zonal Scribe as feeble, unjustifiable and a powerless pronouncement that will not see the light of the day.

In an interview with newsmen in Yenagoa on Tuesday, Bishop Ante portrayed the meeting as a mere gathering, as it was unconstitutionally summoned for the selfish interests of few persons within the fold.

The Publicity Secretary reiterated that one of the factors that affected the party before and during last year’s Edo governorship election was due to a leadership tussle between the National Vice Chairman, Dan Orbih and the immediate past Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki adding that Orbih must be checked, as he has resurfaced with another agenda to disintegrate the zonal executive of the PDP.

He stressed that usually, the zonal committee meeting will have Governors, several stakeholders and elected officials in attendance, as against the meeting in Benin which lacked the presence of any Governor or party stakeholders.

However, Etim Effiong Ante stressed that the zonal structure of the party was intact adding that soonest, the South South Zone of the party will make their position known.

He urged the public as well as party faithfuls not to loose sleep over the purported meeting which he noted was orchestrated by few dissenting voices.

On issues affecting the Peoples Democratic Party in general, the South South Zonal Publicity Secretary assured that the party was waxing stronger and working assiduously to nip all lingering issues in the bud.

He concluded that it has become evident that the Peoples Democratic Party is the only party that can provide succour and development to Nigerians, going by available records and statistics.

He said: “As the mouthpiece of the zone, I can tell you that Felix Omemu is not only the Secretary, but he is the authentic and reigning Secretary of the PDP. We will soon come out with a position, but unsuspecting public should not be misled.

“We are not suppose to join issues with this fragments, but for now, I can tell you that our structure is still intact.”

“Again, the purported meeting did not secure the two-third because the constitution of the PDP approved that it has to be two third majority that can hold a meeting and anything order than that is a misnomer, hence the so called suspension is null and void.”

Share

Please follow and like us: