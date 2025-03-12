PDP S’South Zonal Crisis: Court Order Lacks Retroactive Effect –CP-PDP

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) yesterday said the Abuja High Court order that stops the party from setting up South-South zonal executive committee cannot have retroactive on the party.

PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had on March 7, set up Chief Emmanuel Ogidi-led sevenmember zonal committee.

CP-PDP in a statement by its protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, said the court order stopping the caretaker committee was issued on March 10 “after the appointment and assumption of office” of the committee.

The conference noted that the tenure of the immediate past zonal executive committee ended at 12 midnight of March 9.

It added that the appointment of the zonal caretaker committee by the NWC, was in compliance with an order of the High Court of Bayelsa State “so as to avoid a vacuum at the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past zonal executive at 12 midnight of Sunday, 9th March 2025.”

CP-PDP further argued that it is trite in law that a court order cannot restrain or undo an action that has already taken place.

