PDP Spokesman Quits Party In Ondo

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Kennedy Peretei, has resigned his membership of the party.

Peretei said his decision to quit the party was due to the leadership’s inability to demonstrate any commitment to winning elections, either now or in the future.

In his resignation letter, Peretei noted that he served as the State Financial Secretary of the party between 1999 and 2003, and as the State Publicity Secretary from 2020 to date.

The letter, addressed to the PDP Arogbo Ward 1 in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the State, read:

“I wish to inform you of my decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as those who claim to be the leaders of the party have no intention of winning any elections, now or in the future.

“It is difficult to work with people whose only interests are themselves and how they can trade the party for personal gain every election year.

“I was privileged to serve as the State Financial Secretary of the PDP at its infancy (1999–2003), and again as State Publicity Secretary from 2020 to date. I contributed my quota at every level.

“But the same people who have held the party hostage, making it impossible to win elections in the last three election cycles have tightened their grip on a party that is already lying prostrate in the Intensive Care Unit. The PDP in Ondo State is now on its way to the morgue.

“For those who depend on election funds and party patronage to run their families, I admonish them to seek second addresses, so they can live more meaningful lives than those of political bandits, almajiris, or mere ‘yes men.”

