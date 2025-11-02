PDP Splits As NWC Factions Suspend Each Other

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has deepened as two factions of the party emerged over the weekend. The two factions, one led by the National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, and another by the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, are laying claims to the leadership of the party.

The party’s planned National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State on November 15, was stopped on Friday by an Abuja Federal High Court presided over by Justice James Omotosho. PDP Imo and Abia State Chairmen, Austin Nwachukwu and Amah Abraham Nnanna, respectively, as well as Turnah Alabrah George (PDP Secretary, South-South), had asked the court to stop the convention because the party violated provisions of the Electoral Act and its own internal rules.

Omotosho had in his judgement, ordered that the convention be halted until the PDP complies with the statutory requirements of its own constitution, the Nigerian Constitution, and the Electoral Act.

He also said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should not monitor the election unless the party complies with the constitutional requirements. But in a swift move yesterday, the factions held separate National Working Committee (NWC) meetings and announced suspensions and countersuspensions of party officials.

The Damagum group, which met at Legacy House, the PDP Presidential Campaign Office, had 12 out 18 NWC members in attendance. The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who addressed journalists after the meeting, said it reviewed the party’s activities in the recent past and decided to take far reaching decisions.

Ologunagba recalled that on August 8, 2025, PDP issued a reprimand to members over anti-party activities, adding that the NWC has reviewed the activities of some members working against the party.

According to him, PDP identified what constituted offences under its constitution to include, “anybody who breaches any part of the constitution or manifesto, or says or does anything under section 58.”

Ologunagba further said that the party considers any member, “who says or does anything that will bring the party to disrepute, hatred or contempt, disobeys or neglects, carry out unlawful directives for the party or any organ, or who engages in any conduct likely to cause disaffection among members of the party,” of any activity.

Consequently, he announced the suspension of the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN; the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha; the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, and the National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, for anti-party activities.

Ologunagba, however, did not specify the offences committed by them but said these officers were suspended for one month and were referred to the National Disciplinary Committee. He stated the suspensions were pursuant to the provisions of Section 58 and 59 of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“During the period of the suspension, the affected officers cease to function in their respective capacities. “In the case of National Secretary, pursuant to section 36(2) of the constitution as amended in 2017, the Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Arch Setonji Koshedo shall act as National Secretary.

“In the case of the Legal Adviser and Deputy Legal Adviser, the Director of Legal Services has been empowered and has been directed to oversee the department during the period of suspension,” he added.

Few hours later, Anyanwu announced the suspension of Damagum, and said the decision was taken after an emergency meeting held in his private office, because the party’s secretariat was closed for the weekend.

He announced the emergence of National Vice Chairman (North Central), Abdulrahman Mohammed, as acting National Chairman. Anyanwu, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said apart from Damagum, the Deputy National Chairman, Ambassador Toafeek Arapaja; the National Publicity Secretary, Ologunagba; Deputy National Secretary, Arch.

Koshedo; National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyegikuro and National Youth Leader, Suleiman Kandede, were also suspended. He accused Damagum of incompetence, misappropriation of funds and disobedience to court order, and said his poor leadership led to the defections of PDP governors.

Anyanwu also said that any decision taken by the Damagum’s NWC was illegal, because he allowed the former National ViceChairman of the SouthEast, who has been expelled by the party, to remain a member of NWC. He described the court judgement that stopped the convention as a judgement against impunity and illegality.

According to him, the meeting was duly convened because the party’s constitution gives him the power to call NWC meeting, and explained that he sent invitation to Damagum and others as required by the constitution.

Anyanwu said seven members were present while two, including the National Legal Adviser, who is attending a conference overseas, attended virtually.

Those, who attended the Anyanwu-led NWC included Bature, National Vice Chairman (SouthSouth), Dan Orbih; National Vice Chairman (North Central), Abdulrahman Mohammed, Austin Nwachukwu among others.