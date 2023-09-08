PDP Slams Akeredolu For Relocating Office To Ibadan

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has written a letter to the State House of Assembly intending to resume official duties after three months of medical leave in Germany.

In a statement signed by the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon.Olamide Oladiji said the letter is in line with Section 190 (1)of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Oladiji said the letter was received on Friday during the Parliamentary meeting of the House. He said the Governor had resumed immediately.

Oladiji, who expressed appreciation to God for bringing the Governor back home hail and hearty, said the entire people of the State are glad to see the governor back in office.

He said the Governor in his letter, expressed gratitude to the Lawmakers for their good wishes.

However, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) slammed the governor for relocating the government office to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In a statement signed by Kennedy Peretei, the Publicity Secretary of PDP said the governor has not been seen anywhere in the State after his purported arrival from Germany from medical vacation.

Peretei in his statement said “Mr Rotimi Akeredolu Governor of Ondo State has continued in his usual lack of respect for the people of Ondo State by practically relocating his government and State Assembly to his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“On 6th June 2023 Akeredolu wrote to the Ondo State House of Assembly about his medical vacation abroad amidst rumours that he was incapacitated. A medical leave that has taken three clear months.

“Mrs Betty Akeredolu, the Governor’s wife shut down the social media by posting her husband’s photo in an aircraft with the caption “Homebound” yesterday. There was no official release from Akeredolu’s media handlers, a responsibility Betty has since assumed.

“While Akeredolu was in Germany, attending to his health, Ondo State suffered multidimensional setbacks, from fighting to huge sums of money siphoned from the state treasury as medical expenses.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State Chapter expected that, now that the Governor is back in Nigeria, his first point of call should have been Ondo State, where everybody prayed for his quick recovery and return to his duties.

“Instead, he headed for Ibadan and instructed all State cabinet members and State Assemblymen to join him.

“This is very absurd and an insult to the sensibility of Ondo State people. If Akeredolu has been certified fit to resume duties, let him notify the Assembly accordingly to conclude the remainder of his tenure for which he has been barely tolerated.”