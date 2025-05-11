PDP Should Form Coalition To Defeat APC In 2027, Says Sen Tofowomo

Share

Let’s start with this issue of defections from the PDP. How do you see it?

Everybody knows that defection is part of Nigerian politics, so most people can join three political parties in one year. Most of our politicians are not consistent; they run up and down but some are still very committed. There are some people that have joined a party since the beginning of the party and they are still there, so the defection is just very unfortunate.

Some move around because of stomach infrastructure; they want to survive that’s why they are running up and down. Not until we change our political system, we cannot stop people from decamping here and there. The federal system of government encourages running up and down but if you are practicing parliamentary system of government whereby you confine yourself to your local government and you get your vote and all of you meet at the assembly and they choose their Minister and Secretaries, you will see that decamping will reduce.

Now, some people have blamed it on the leadership crisis in PDP. Do you share this view?

The leadership is part of it, but if you look at it very well, people are just ascribing blame. This is because we have not done the right thing. We have senators, current senators that can come together, that can work together and work out a resolution plan for the party. Senators are leaders, governors are leaders. If the 10 governors and the senators have a stakeholders’ meeting and work out a formula for the party, the party will settle but most leaders are just rolling all over and just shifting responsibilities to other leaders but they themselves are leaders, governors, senators, even members of the House of Representatives. Let them have a conference and look into the problems of the party and work a format and resolve it.

The issue is this, look at the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. Wike should have been expelled from the party long ago. How can you be in the party and you are working for another party? Immediately you’re working in another party without getting the consent of your party, that is an anti-party activity.

Is he just working for another party or is he working against his own party?

Apart from working against his own party, he’s working for another party without the consent of his party. That is gross misconduct and that should have been total expulsion.

…but the Damagum leadership seems not to be ready to do anything about it since it has been said that Wike controls them?

Yes, that is the fact but the governors are powerful, they are the leaders of PDP in their various stages, they can put their heads together and make a decision. Even the governors and senators and leaders of the party, they can put together and expel the chairman and expel Wike from the party, here, it is because they are just begging the issue.

Okay. Back to the defections now. We learnt that all the PDP senators, PDP House of Rep members, for example, from Delta State are also defecting to APC. How will that affect the fortunes of the party?

The issue is this, there are some people that have not left the party that I know of, a former governor before the vice-presidential candidate of the party with Atiku, Chief James Ibori is still in the party, he has not left. Ibori alone can reorganise the party in Delta. He has the resources.

…but his daughter in the House of Rep has also defected to the APC and President Tinubu met with Ibori recently?

Well, in that case, I was not aware but if his daughter was made to represent APC then we can just say goodnight to PDP in Delta. Delta State is gone, that is the truth because when people like Ibori’s daughter is flying APC’s flag in the national assembly then those people that decamped, they must have taken Ibori’s instructions to move so definitely all of them are gone so that is zero, so delta state is zero, we cannot get anything from them again, that one has gone.

Some people have argued that former governor Ifeanyin Okowa’s choice as running mate to Atiku was an error in the first place. How do you see that?

It was a big error. It wasn’t only a big error, the point is that Atiku would have been the best President in this country, because he has the clout but the mistake the party made was that when Atiku won the ticket, he should have asked the chairman of the party to step down. If the chairman of the party had stepped down, and they chose Wike as vice presidential candidate, it would have worked out well. Even most leaders wanted Wike but we don’t know what went wrong there because I was not there.

I learnt he scored higher than Okowa in the bid for the running mate thing?

I’m not sure that is correct because I was not there and no figure was published to members to say this is the figure, but I cannot say what I don’t know but I know the big error was putting the chairman in place. When we had a presidential candidate from the North, the chairman of the party was from the North, that was what gave birth to the G5. If they have sorted it out, there wouldn’t have been any G5, Atiku would have won the election

Now, was the fact that the failure of the party to discipline the G5 not one of the factors?

The issue is this, you know when G5 took over, the party had the resources to expel all of them, but they were thinking that ‘how can the party lose five states’ but keeping them was worse than removing them, because look at what happened in all these five states, APC won the presidential election in all these five states. Look at what happened in Oyo. The governor won the election but he lost all his senators there; he lost the presidential candidate there. What kind of politics is that? It’s just very sad.

…and the party also lost Abia and Benue states?

Yes

…and there is trouble in Rivers State?

Can you imagine? No, we lost Rivers in the presidential candidate and Wike installed the governorship there.

What do you make of the whole thing now, especially Rivers, Osun and even Akwa Ibom State. It is presumed that they are likely to go the way of the APC. What do you say about that?

What is very unfortunate is the way Nigeria is going now. If not properly managed, Nigeria will become a one-party state. Do you know the bottom line of this? If some leaders in PDP will act right, we can form a coalition with other parties. We have more than 78 political parties. If 10 political parties can come together with the same ideology with some PDP members that are committed, they will spring up a new party.

Look at what happened with APC. APC started with three or four political parties. It was just like a joke. We can repeat what APC did in 2015; we can repeat it because Nigeria’s population is over 250 million, so if 10 political parties come together, with like minds there are people who are not happy (with what is happening now), they move together, even some people in APC that are not happy with the style of government presently that you have to eat once in a week 0-1-0, if they’re not happy with it, they can all merge with this coalition and with it, Nigeria will start reasoning that ‘yes, we are looking to meaningful alternative.’

Do you think that the SPD and PDP and perhaps the Labour Party can form that coalition?

Yes, all these parties, even the Accord Party, NNPP, have one or two members in either the National or House of Assemblies.

APGA too?

APGA will not join the party. APGA is an appendage of APC. It is a party that flies too flat. The APC plan is in their pocket so don’t talk about APGA at all. They made Ikemba Odumegwu’s wife a Minister already, so what are we talking about? Didn’t you hear what the Governor said during Tinubu’s visit? The party has adopted Tinubu as its president come 2027

Do you mean his wife Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs?

Yes, so definitely APGA is not there. APGA in the pocket APC. So that is the truth. APGA cannot form a coalition. It’s not possible. I don’t see it happen now but the SDP, Labour Party, some members of the PDP, some members of APC here and there, people who want a better Nigeria. They can all come together and form a collision so that it will become a meaningful opposition party that will give APC a good run for their money.

Okay, but is that feasible, ahead of the 2027 election?

Yes, before the 2027 election. Before the end of the year, anything can happen. We are just in May. Before September, before Christmas, you will see what will happen in Nigeria.

Okay, how do you see the economic situation right now? And the level of insecurity even along with the adequacy or otherwise of government interventions?

When we want to talk about the economy, do we have an economy? We just have human struggle. Nigeria, Nigeria cannot talk of economy. This present government, do they know what they call the economy? What is our economic policy? How are we encouraging small scale industries? Is the government providing an enabling environment for them? Get in touch with manufacturers and listen to their cries about energy cost and other challenges.

What is Nigeria’s current Gross Domestic Product (GDP)? The International Monetary Fund recently said it has declined to $835.49 in 2025 from $877.07 in 2024, representing a 4.74 per cent. Even the outgoing President of the African Development Bank, (AfDB) Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, said that Nigerians lived a better life in the 1960s going by the GDP per capita than today. What else are we saying? What is Nigeria’s total megawatts of energy supply? It has fallen to as low as about 5,000 megawatts?

Yes, we need an economic development plan that will revamp ailing industries, boost existing ones and create new ones in Nigeria. Nigerian industries are facing a series of challenges, ranging from inadequate infrastructure, limited access to finance, high production costs, economic instability, and currency volatility. We need to address these to grow the economy and employ our youths.

Let me give you an instance, in my hometown Ile- Oluji, Ondo State, where I live here, there is no house that has pipe-borne water. There is no public water supply anywhere in Ondo State, Electricity is nil. For instance, last month Ile-Oluji did not have electricity for about three weeks, most of the roads are in a bad state. The local government is gone. Our local government doesn’t function, you will see a governor buying vehicles for the local government and they are talking about independence of the local government, it’s not. So, things are bad.

State governments still handle local government’s finances despite the financial autonomy being talked about?

Yes, its financial autonomy on paper. For instance, let me give you an example. In Ondo State, the Federal Government can team up with the state government and have a plantation each and every local government, a plantation that will create 2,000 jobs. For instance, the cocoa Chief Obafemi Awolowo had cocoa in Oda for decades, let’s have a cocoa plantation in Ile-Oluji here. Let us have plantain plantation in Irele, let’s have palm produce plantation in Okitipupa where we have the palm oil company; let us have cassava plantation in Odigbo.

There is an issue of security, people go to farms and get kidnapped…

Yes, that is why I am saying we are joking with our economy. People don’t even have means of transport. The government has abandoned public transport, they have not maintained public transport in the last 10 years. When you go to the UK (United Kingdom), you will see London transport, the government put it in place and they sell house chairs. If you see the underground tube you will marvel. Look at what is happening in Lagos. Lagos is lucky because the government has been consistent there, that is why you will see Blue Rail, Red Rail and BRT buses and good roads and so on there. But other states have not gotten to that position.

But the Federal Government just banned importation of goods that can be or are produced locally, Nigeria First policy?

What is there? you see these goods we are talking about; the government would have provided resources to make them available in the first place. When they are available everywhere, then you can ban importation. But you cannot put the cart before the horse, no. For instance, let’s say you want to ban importation of tires, we are not producing tires in Nigeria, rather companies like Dunlop have relocated to Ghana.

Let us start producing tires in Anambra, Delta and Ondo states where we have rubber plantations. For instance, we have rubber plantations at Araromi Obu and in Delta and Edo states. Those raw materials that are taken abroad, let them take it to Ore or Sapele and let us start producing tires. If we start producing tires in these states, then we can ban tire importation. There are seven states that produce rubber. Even Ogun State produces rubber now. Let us have tire industries in Benin, in Ore, in Onitsha. Let us start producing tires then we can ban importation of tires. That is how it works but for you to just say you are banning importation of these goods…

Without local substitutes or encouragement?

Yes. For instance, in Ondo state, we need an Agric sea port, so that we can export all our agric products. We are lucky in Ondo State. We are looking at nine products, let us be exporting those nine products every day. For instance, the Bahamas exports bananas every day to the United Kingdom and that is why they have their highest foreign revenue. Let us have a banana plantation in Okitipupa, so that we will just transfer all those bananas straight to Ilaje then we ship it out. We will have agreements with other countries then money will be going in and out and we will be happy. But we are not doing anything that is why I’m saying why are we talking about our economy.

