PDP Sets Up Panel To Resolve Leadership Crisis

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, set up a committee to reconcile opposing factions within the party.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its emergency meeting in Abuja, the BoT said the committee’s mandate is to “Reconcile all conflicting sides and restore unity” ahead of the elective convention on November 15.

The members of the committee are Hassan Adamu (north-east), who serves as Chairman, and Mike Oghiadomhe (south-south) as the Secretary.

Other members are Ugochukwu Okeke (south-east), Zaynab Kure (north-central), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (south-west), and Lubna Gusau (north-west).

The BoT directed the reconciliation committee to submit its report on November 11 for further action.

“BoT reaffirms that the PDP remains a united, formidable and focused political party under the leadership of the Amb. Iliya Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC),” the communique reads.