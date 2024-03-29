PDP Sets To Hold NEC Meeting April 18

Nearly two years later, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced plans to hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which is the second-highest decision-making organ of the party.

New Telegraph recalls that PDP’s last NEC meeting was in May 2022, shortly before its primary for the election of presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

No reason was given for the delay in convening the meeting, even though the party’s constitution says the NEC meeting should be held at least once every quarter.

In a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the NEC meeting, which will be the 98th series since the PDP’s formation, is scheduled on Thursday, April 18.

“The NEC meeting comes after the meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) on the same date, Thursday, April 18, 2024.

“The BoT meeting will hold at the NEC Hall of the PDP national secretariat at 10 am after which the NEC meeting commences at 2 pm at the same venue.

“Consequently, the meeting of the National Caucus of our party has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, 2024,” the statement added.

The suit was filed by a former governorship aspirant of the party in Ogun State Segun Sowumni, seeking to stop the acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum and other National Working Committee (NWC) members from parading themselves as national officers for failure to hold NEC meeting, is still pending before the court.

Damagum who was Deputy National Chairman (North), took over from the former National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu in March 2023 following his suspension by his ward in Gboko, Benue State.

The NEC meeting may discuss the process of replacing him. PDP had zoned its national chairmanship position to North Central. Damagum is from Yobe State, North East Nigeria.