PDP Sets To Hold 101st NEC Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday announced its 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday, 23rd; Thursday, 24th; and Friday, 25th July, 2025, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

“Distinguished members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party are hereby reminded of the scheduled 101st NEC meeting earlier summoned to hold as follows: Wednesday, 23rd; Thursday, 24th; and Friday, 25th July, 2025,” the statement said.

It further said that members of NEC, as provided under Section 31(1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), are the national chairman; serving and former presidents and vice presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria if members of the party; the chairman and secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT); all other members of the Board of Trustees (BoT); and principal officers of the Senate who are members of the party and not more than 18 serving senators spread across the country who are members of the party.

Others include principal officers of the House of Representatives who are members of the party and not more than 24 serving members of the House of Representatives spread across the country who are members of the party; all state governors who are members of the party; all national officers of the party (NWC members) and deputies; and all state chairmen.

The statement named other members of NEC to be six ex-officio members; all former National Working Committee members who are still members of the party; as well as all former principal officers of the National Assembly produced by the party who are still members of the party; and all former state governors produced by the party and who are still members of the party