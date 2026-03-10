PDP Senatorial Aspirant, Olasunkanmi Defects To Accord, Declares Support For Adeleke

Former chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and senatorial aspirant for Osun Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections, Olusegun Elijah Olasunkanmi, has formally resigned his membership from the party.

In a resignation letter dated March 6, 2026, and addressed to the Ward Chairman of PDP Ward 11, Baba Kekere, in Osogbo Local Government Area, Olasunkanmi said his decision to leave the party followed careful consideration and personal reflection.

The letter, which was received by the ward leadership, stated that the resignation takes immediate effect.

According to the letter, “I write to formally notify you of my decision to resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately.

“This decision was reached after careful consideration and personal reflection. I appreciate the opportunity I had to be associated with the party and the experiences gained during my time as a member.”

While speaking, he said his decision is to support Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party in the forthcoming governorship election.

Olasunkanmi expressed appreciation to the party for the opportunity to be associated with it and for the experiences he gained during his time as a member.

“I remain grateful for the relationships built and the support received from party leaders and members at the ward, local government and state levels.

“Kindly accept this letter as my official resignation from the People’s Democratic Party and update your records accordingly,” he added.