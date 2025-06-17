PDP Seeks Urgent Action For Stranded Pilgrims In Saudi Arabia

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has raised alarm over the plight of state pilgrims stranded in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, several days after completing their Hajj rites, describing the situation as a national embarrassment.

In a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, the party urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to address Kwarans on the true state of affairs.

According to the PDP, reports from Mecca indicate that pilgrims from other states, including Kebbi — many of whom arrived after the Kwara contingent — have already been airlifted back to Nigeria, while Kwara pilgrims remain stuck with no definite return date or clear communication from the state Hajj authorities.

The statement expressed concern that Kwara Hajj officials have admitted they cannot guarantee when the pilgrims will return home. The party described this as deeply troubling, particularly given the silence of the governor.

“In the midst of this, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as always, has remained missing in action, not offering any concrete support to stranded citizens thousands of miles away from home. This is the height of irresponsibility and a testament to the absentee nature of his administration,” the statement read.

The PDP said the ordeal not only affects the mental well-being of the pilgrims — many of whom are elderly and low-income earners who had saved for years to fulfil their religious obligations — but also tarnishes the image of Kwara State internationally.

“This is yet another sad reflection of a government that has failed its people at home and abroad,” the statement continued.

The party called on traditional rulers, respected Islamic clerics, the Kwara State House of Assembly, and civil society organisations to demand urgent action and transparency from the government.

“Pilgrims must not be treated as forgotten cargo — they are our parents, elders, brothers and sisters, who deserve dignity, care, and timely return to their homeland,” the PDP added.

Share