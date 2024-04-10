PDP Seeks Continuous Prayers

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, has felicitated muslim faithful on the occasion of the 2024 Eid el-Fitr celebration. Damagun made the call in his congratulatory statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant, Yusuf Dingyadi, and made available to journalists yesterday in Sokoto.

Damagun said: “Teaching of Ramadan should always be with us; increase fear of God into our hearts, pity to less privileged and weak one amongst us in order to achieved our goals and continue to be blessed by Almighty God. ‘’We must forgive with sincerity of hope to one another in order to move ahead with committed efforts of building respect and dignity towards having a peaceful united Nigeria.”