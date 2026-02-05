PDP Secretariat Opens On Monday – Anyanwu

Secretary of Nyesom Wike’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, said the party’s national secretariat, which was sealed by the police in November 2025, will be reopened next Monday.

Anyanwu, who spoke to journalists on Thursday after attending the quarterly consultative meeting by the leadership of political parties with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said there is no faction in PDP.

“We have just one PDP in Nigeria, as you can see, under the leadership of my able Chairman, Abdullahi Mohammed,” he declared.

Anyanwu stated that the court refused to grant the prayers by the other faction led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, because they have no locus standi.

“So by Monday, we will be going back to our office. Our party members are already happy because those who were concerned that we might not have candidates in the coming elections, it is now settled that the party will fill candidates from A to Z,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Turaki-led PDP National Working Committee (NWC) described the invitation of the Wike-led faction to the INEC meeting as vexatious and capable of causing a breach of peace.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emembong, the faction expressed concern that INEC extended an invitation to some former members of the party who are purporting to lead a so-called National Caretaker Committee.

“This action, though ordinarily vexatious and capable of causing widespread breach of peace, will be met with all possible legal responses,” the statement warned.

The faction said it expects INEC to act as an impartial umpire, since there are pending matters in the Court of Appeal, “including the judgment on which they are relying, which, when decided, will effectively affect the subject under consideration.”

It also stated that it would not choose a leadership for the party.

“Consequently, we urge all our members to remain calm and hopeful that the Court of Appeal will soon hear and determine all cases concerning the leadership of our party. We assure that the rebirth movement of our party, under the able leadership of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, is steady and secure, and will ultimately surmount all these challenges to present a stronger and more united party to Nigerians, as a credible alternative to the ruling party that has brought untold sorrows, tears, and blood to Nigerians,” the statement added.