PDP S’East Zone Cancels Birthday Lecture For Gov Makinde

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) South-East Zone, in conjunction with Ali and Onyinyechi Education Foundation, on Thursday cancelled the birthday lecture scheduled for Abakaliki on Thursday in honour of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The National Vice Chairman of the party in the Zone, Chief Ali Odefa, announced the cancellation in Abakaliki while addressing participants at the commencement of the event.

He said that the aborted birthday lecture was to honour Governor Makinde by Igbo leaders across political party affiliations.

According to him, “The Governor of Oyo State, unfortunately, we can see he is not here with us, together with the host Governor, Nwifuru, this is because of the unfortunate incident that happened yesterday”

“You must have all heard that more than 30 to 40 children lost their lives due to a stampede that took place yesterday in Ibadan”

“Because of a function, a student function that was organized because of the Christmas activity, unfortunately, there was a stampede, and as I am talking to you, more than 40 children have been confirmed dead”

“Earlier in a speech, the former Governor of Ebonyi State and a PDP Chieftain Dr Sam Egwu, said that it was not right that parents who lost their children were mourning and crying, and we are here celebrating”

“Because of that, we feel that people that lost their lives are Nigerians, the parents of these children are mourning, Nigerians are mourning, our brother, of whom we are here is also mourning”

Egwu noted the party leaders, in consultation with Chief Odefa and his wife, decided to cancel the function noting that it would not be right to be having a function when the Chief celebrant (Seyi Makinde) was in a mourning mood.

“Dignitaries who attended the botched event included Senator Ben Obi, who was to be the Keynote Speaker and Book Reviewer, and Mrs Josephine Aneneh, members of the PDP South-East zone.

