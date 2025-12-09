New Telegraph

PDP Says Fubara’s Defection Highlights Nigeria’s Dysfunctional Democracy

Pdp Convention: Lamido Pulls Out As Abuja Court Halts Exercise, Ibadan Court Gives Nod

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s defection from its platform to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a reflection of Nigeria’s dysfunctional democracy.

In a statement by National Publicity Secretary Ini Emembong, the party clarified that it holds no personal grievance against Fubara but expressed hope that he does not “suffer from Stockholm Syndrome, where a victim falls in love with his captor.”

The PDP said the Rivers situation illustrates how individuals can become stronger than institutions, using federal power to dominate opponents and reshape political outcomes.

It warned that democracy in Nigeria is under threat and called on well-meaning citizens to unite in defending democratic norms.

The party noted that Fubara “willingly travelled the path that took him to this destination” and cannot blame the PDP, civil society, or Nigerians, who it said had consistently defended him throughout the crisis until his defection.

Emembong added that the ruling party’s actions are narrowing political space and pushing Nigeria toward a one-party state, undermining the principles of democracy.

