PDP: Rots Under Ayu, Stench Under Damagun

In its heyday, the Peoples Democratic Party was an octopus of a political organization. Starting off from the return to democracy in 1999, it was not only the dominant political party in Nigeria – Africa’s largest democracy – it presented the best outlook of a party with national spread. From one victory to another in subsequent elections, it so dwarfed its rivals that they looked like minions in a competition involving giants. In one moment of power intoxication, the party’s national chairman, Prince Vincent Ohbulafor, declared it would remain Nigeria’s ruling party for at least 60 years. Ogbulafor’s prediction did not really elicit plaudits; it was not really an outlandish prediction going by indications at the time. It looked likely to come to pass, until 2013/2014 when leaders of the opposition political parties put on their thinking caps.

The merger of Nigeria’s three largest opposition parties – the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) along with a breakaway faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) gave birth to the All Progressives Congress in February 2013 and by 2015, it had displaced the PDP at the Federal level. It has remained in power ever since. That the PDP has now been relegated to the opposition role is not the surprise; the major shock is its steady downward slide since leaving office at the Federal level. After a major leadership crisis that saw Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff clinging onto the seat of the party’s national chairman for nearly 2 years before he was forced out, you would expect that the party would learn to put its house in order. But for the past year, it has had one of its worst days as a political party.

Not only did it muddle through a national election like a ship without a rudder, its national chairman, Iyiorchia Ayu, was booted out of office last March in disgrace. Iyorchia Ayu’s personality and claim to national leadership was seriously dented by his shoddy handling of the party’s affairs in the run-up to the 2023 general elections, but his ignominious departure following a March 2023 Court Order asking him to stop parading himself as National Chairman, was the final blow. His tenure will go on record as the party’s lowest moment, and unless the slide is arrested, the beginning of its end. But if Ayu brought the party to such ignominy, Damagun who replaced him in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), has been anything but responsible.

He has been at odds on what his assignment should be as national chairman of Nigeria’s leading opposition political party, disappointing many members who thought he would pull the party out from the crisis he inherited. But it is increasingly likely that on his watch, the party will finally go into the dust of history. While Ilya Damagun snores away in the Chairman’s office in Wadata Plaza, Abuja, his colleagues in the party’s national working committee do not appear to understand what their party members expect of them at this critical moment in its history. The worst case scenario which has become apparent is that the crop of leaders in Wadata Plaza are not better than political undertakers at the party’s graveside. A party without discipline is a dead party.

After a general election in which 5 of the party’s governors led by the present Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, played on the opposite part of the field, one would expect either the recalcitrant governors face discipline or serious effort is initiated at reconciling all the divergent positions in the party. The have neither faced discipline nor has its position against the party leadership before Damagun, been formally adopted as rational. Late last year when the G-5 members re- grouped in Abuja, the major outcome of the event turned out to be the closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu in which they sought a working relationship with the President.

It is up to your guess what a working relationship between the president on one hand and the former governors who still carry about the PDP card on the other, could be. Why Damagun remains generally unperturbed by such recalcitrance is difficult to fathom, though the rumour mill has it that many of them in the party’s NWC may be on the payroll of the FCT minister. To say that the PDP has become a shadow of itself, is to state it mildly. A lot of the stench oozing out of the place is odious, to the point that the former Rivers governor who led yhe rebellion against the party still has the effrontery to raise all sorts of acrimony against loyalists of the party, including the party’s BoT leader. It is still early in the year 2024 but it is safe to say it is pregnant with all sorts of possibilities for the PDP. It is a year that will define the party by its ability to rise from the present crisis or fall finally as a political party to reckon with inn Nigeria.