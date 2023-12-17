PDP Right to Declare Defecting Lawmakers’ Seats Vacant –SAN

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Solo Akuma, yesterday, insisted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was right to have declared the seats of 25 lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with the Sunday Telegraph, Akuma, who explained that the position of the law was that before a member of a political party, who is elected into a state House of Assembly defects to another party, there must be a dispute in the political party be belongs, argued that if there is a dispute in the PDP, they may have taken the right step.

According to the SAN: “But if in the right sense, there is no existence of dispute in PDP, then they have taken the wrong step, and they are liable to lose their seats. “For the PDP to have declared their seats vacant, it gives an impression that there is no existing dispute in the party. “To that extent, those who defected took the wrong step. Therefore, the PDP was right to have made the declaration, stating that their (defecting lawmakers) seats have become vacant.

“The 25 PDP members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, having defected to the APC, cannot come back to say they want to retain their seats. “From what is in the public glare, the other faction had a Speaker, and that Speaker declared their seats vacant. The interesting aspect of it is that there is a Speaker, who has declared their seats vacant. “It was also learnt that there is a court order that recognises the position of that Speaker.”

It would be recalled that 27 lawmakers of the state House of Assembly had on Monday, December 11, 2023, defected from the PDP to the APC. They had cited division within the PDP as the primary reason for their defection to the APC.