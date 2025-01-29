PDP Resolves Dispute Over Ondo LG Elections Withdrawal

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has resolved the controversy over the party’s decision to withdraw from the Local Government election process conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) on January 18.

Some candidates of the party, led by the Chairmanship candidate in Akure South, Mr Tuyi Adekanmbi, have kicked against the withdrawal of the party from the local government election.

The candidates expressed regret that the party announced its withdrawal without consulting the candidates who had spent money on posters, jingles, and other campaign activities.

Addressing PDP Chairmanship and Councillorship Candidates of the failed elections, State Chairman, Dr Bakita Bello, shed light on reasons for pulling out of the electoral process, insisting that the process lacked transparency, credibility, and acceptability as witnessed by the people of Ondo State.

Bello said it would have been a great disservice and a mockery of democracy if the party had allowed itself to be involved in such clearly flawed elections.

The candidates, in their response, expressed their joy over soothing words spoken by the party leadership.

They expressed their continued solidarity and avowed commitment to the party while conveying their unreserved apologies over the actions of some of the candidates who attempted to vent their anger on the State Secretariat, Akure.

The joint meeting of State Caretaker Committee members, the Elders Committee, and the Candidates resolved to advance the course of the party at all times and its smooth administration.

A motion for a Vote of Confidence on the party leadership was moved by Ese Odo Local Government Chairmanship Candidate, Mr Buna Doso, and seconded by Chief Fasaanu Lawrence, the Ward 2 Councilorship candidate from Akure South LG Area.

