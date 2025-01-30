PDP Resolves Dispute Over Ondo LG Election Withdrawal

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved the controversy over the party’s decision to withdraw from the Ondo State local government election on January 18.

Some candidates of the party, including Akure South chairmanship candidate Tuyi Adekanmbi kicked against the withdrawal.

They expressed regret that the party announced its withdrawal without consulting them after spending on posters, jingles, and other campaign activities.

Addressing the candidates, Ondo PDP Chairman Bakita Bello insisted that the election process lacked transparency, credibility, and acceptability.

Bello said it would have been a great disservice and a mockery of democracy if the party had allowed itself to be involved in such an election.

