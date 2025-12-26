PDP Reps Candidate Defects To APC In Ondo

A former Chairman of Ondo East Local Government in Ondo State and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Charles Adeduro, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeduro, who dumped the PDP on Thursday, took over 1,000 members of his supporters with him in Bolorunduro, the headquarters of Ondo East Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking after his defection, Adeduro affirmed his commitment to the APC and promised to work for the victory of the party both at the local and state levels in the next round of elections.

His words ‘‘I have come to add value to the party and work tirelessly to ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins convincingly in my local government, aiming for a 100 per cent margin.”

He paid tribute to Otunba Agboola Kelly for facilitating his recent defection to the APC. He hailed the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his consistent support to the party, calling him a “jolly good fellow” who always responds promptly to requests for assistance and a worthy son of whom the party is proud.

Kelly, a prominent party leader in the party, declared that Adeduro’s arrival signals the end of meaningful opposition in the Ondo East and West Federal Constituency.

According to him, “The former LG boss has served in various political positions and is a highly respected voice in the area.”

The APC chieftain said the event underscores the APC’s increasing dominance in Ondo State ahead of future elections.

Welcoming the new members, the state Chairman of the APC, Ade Adetimehin, expressed delight at Adeduro’s calibre and followership, describing him as a committed and principled leader who will add significant value to the party.

Adetimehin highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s achievements, including major road infrastructure projects, economic stabilisation efforts, and other developmental initiatives.