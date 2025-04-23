PDP Rep Member Oke Resigns From Party

Share

Oluwole Oke, a long-serving Lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State in the House of Representatives, has officially resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a resignation letter dated April 16, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in Ward 7, Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, Oke said that his decision followed “consultation and engagement” with his political associates, family, and friends.

The letter, written on the official letterhead of the National Assembly, reads in part: “I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect… It is my wish that you accept my resignation in good faith.”

Oke, who currently chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, has been a prominent figure in the PDP and is one of the most experienced Lawmakers in the National Assembly.

Although he did not state his next political move or the reason behind his departure from the PDP, political analysts believe the resignation may signal alignment with a new political platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The resignation letter was copied to the National Chairman of the PDP, the Osun State PDP Chairman, and the Local Government Chairman in Obokun LGA.

His resignation marks a shift in the political landscape of Osun State, especially within the PDP, which has relied heavily on Oke’s influence in past elections.

