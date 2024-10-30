PDP Rep Member Defects To APC Amid Party Crisis

Share

A member of the House of Representatives representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, Abubakar Gumi has defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gumi’s defection was announced by the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas on Wednesday during the plenary.

Speaking on their defection, Gumi cited internal crises as the reason behind his departure from the PDP.

However, the APC has strengthened its majority in the House of Representatives with this latest development.

Gumi highlighted issues within the PDP, mentioning dual chairmanship in his constituency and a lack of party structure in Zamfara, factors that contributed to his decision.

“The Honourable member stated that there are two PDP Chairmen in his constituency, adding to the internal and external crisis within the party in his State,” Speaker Abbas said.

The defection drew applause from APC members while the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, raised a constitutional point of order.

Chinda emphasized the legal procedure for addressing party defections.

Gumi’s move to the APC comes just two weeks after his appointment as Chairman of the House Committee on the North-West Development Commission, solidifying his role within the ruling party.

