PDP Remains Strong In Atiku’s Hometown – Chairman

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State has declared that the party’s structure remains intact and unshaken, despite the recent defection of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and his loyalists to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku formally resigned from the opposition PDP on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, via a letter addressed to Jada 1 Ward.

Atiku’s exit was accompanied by a number of supporters, including his political ally and kinsman, Umar Jada, popularly known as “Calculate.”

Umar claimed that not only PDP members in Jada, but also those in the nine LGAs of Southern Adamawa, were leaving en masse to join Atiku’s new political platform.

Speaking in a statement released on Saturday, Salihu Mohammed, the PDP Chairman in Jada LGA, dismissed these claims as baseless and misleading.

He stated that the defections have not weakened the party, describing the defectors as “paperweight politicians” with no real influence on the PDP’s grassroots structure.

“The PDP remains solid and united across all eleven wards in Jada. Those who defected had already distanced themselves from party activities long before making their exits official,” Mohammed affirmed.

He further emphasised that while the PDP respects individuals’ freedom to pursue their political interests, the suggestion that the party’s structure has collapsed is “laughable” and nothing more than “a comic remark.”