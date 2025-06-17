PDP Rejects Lawmaker’s Empowerment Programme In Ondo

Share

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State have rejected an empowerment programme initiated by Festus Akingbaso, the lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, following his defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Led by the PDP Chairman in Idanre, Adekunle Akinlalu, the party members described the empowerment initiative—which was targeted at both PDP and APC members—as deceptive, politically motivated, and ill-timed.

The party leadership accused Akingbaso of attempting to use the empowerment scheme as a tool to lure PDP loyalists into the APC, labelling the gesture a “Greek gift.”

Akinlalu expressed disappointment, saying Akingbaso betrayed the trust reposed in him by constituents who supported him through various political offices under the PDP platform.

“He has benefitted immensely from our party—he was elected as local government chairman, member of the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and even ran as deputy governorship candidate. Turning his back on the PDP is deeply disappointing and shows a lack of respect for the electorate,” Akinlalu said.

He added that since news of Akingbaso’s defection broke, his political influence in the area has been on the decline.

“This meeting was convened to sensitize our members about his defection and his attempts to lure them into the APC through an empowerment programme. Even promises he made before leaving the party were never fulfilled,” he said.

“We rejected his programme outright and told him to take it to the APC. We do not, and will not, accept anything from him.”

Also speaking, another party leader, Mayokun Akinmoladun, said Akingbaso’s defection does not affect the strength or structure of the PDP in the state.

“PDP remains a strong and organized party. Idanre is the home of PDP, and we are not shaken by his decision,” he said.

“Since the days of Governor Olusegun Agagu, the PDP has driven meaningful development in this community. Akingbaso won elections from the opposition; why should he now fear remaining in the opposition?”

Similarly, the Ondo State PDP Chairman, Bakita Bello, dismissed any speculation that the party was weakening due to Akingbaso’s exit.

“The PDP in Ondo State remains solid and intact. His defection does not affect the party’s structure or prospects,” he said.

Bello urged party members to remain united and focused on working toward the development of their communities.

Share