PDP Rejects Lagos Council Election, Vows Legal Challenge

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has rejected the outcome of the local government council elections held on Saturday, July 12, 2025, vowing to challenge the results in court.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Forum of Lagos PDP Local Government Chairmen, Adegboyega Adegbesan, described the exercise as “a monumental electoral fraud,” accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) of colluding to rig the polls.

“It is with a deep sense of duty and righteous indignation that we address you on the monumental electoral fraud, daylight robbery, and assault on democracy that occurred during the local government council elections,” Adegbesan said.

“What transpired on Saturday was not an election. It was an orchestrated charade, a criminal conspiracy, and a coordinated attack on the sovereign will of the people—executed by the APC-led Lagos State Government in connivance with compromised LASIEC officials.”

He alleged that APC-sponsored thugs brazenly invaded multiple polling units, snatched ballot boxes, and assaulted voters—often in full view of security agents and LASIEC personnel, who either turned a blind eye or actively aided the attackers.

“In many PDP strongholds, pre-thumbprinted ballot papers were smuggled into polling units. Our party agents were harassed, chased away, and denied access to collation centres. Result sheets were doctored and pre-filled in favour of APC candidates, even before voting was concluded,” he added.

Adegbesan further alleged that in some wards, the total number of votes recorded exceeded the number of registered voters. In others, election materials arrived late, incomplete, or not at all deliberately frustrating voter participation in PDP-dominated areas.

He stated that the PDP has compiled detailed evidence, including eyewitness accounts, video footage, and documented irregularities to challenge the results at the election tribunal.

“Let it be made abundantly clear that the PDP will not recognize this fraudulent election or any of its so-called winners. We will retrieve our stolen mandate through all available civil and legal means,” he declared.

The party also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate LASIEC’s conduct and urged civil society organisations, international observers, and democracy watchdogs to speak out.

“LASIEC has lost all credibility to call itself an impartial umpire. It has betrayed the sacred trust reposed in it by the people of Lagos State,” the party said.

The PDP concluded by calling on the Nigerian judiciary to uphold the sanctity of the law and on citizens particularly the youth not to remain silent in the face of what it described as a growing threat to democracy.