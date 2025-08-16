PDP Rejects Kano Bye-Elections, Says It’s A Charade

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State has totally rejected the conduct of the bye-elections in the state, describing it as a charade.

“We, the People’s Democratic Party in Kano State, expressed deep concern over the prevailing conduct surrounding the recent bye-election for the Shanono/Bagwai State Assembly Seat. We deserve a transparent, peaceful, and credible process.

“We are alarmed by reports of intimidation, thuggery, and other actions that undermine the democratic process.

Speaking with newsmen, the State PDP Chairman, Yusuf Ado Kibiya, said the use of violence or the threat of violence to influence voters, candidates, or the outcome of the election is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

He said, “Such conduct not only endangers lives but destroys public trust in our democratic institutions.”

Yusuf Ado Kibiya also said they reject the behaviour observed from some quarters. Which we believe is aimed at bending the electoral process to the advantage of particular interests.

“We called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to, as a matter of urgency, cancel these elections because it has not met the required Electoral procedures”.

He said the Kano State Government and national leaders to refrain from inflammatory statements and actions that escalate tensions and to demonstrate commitment to a transparent, credible and peaceful electoral process.

Yusuf Ado Kibiya urged the authorities to promptly investigate reported violations of electoral laws and sanction offenders in accordance with the law, to deter future misconduct.

While urging the Civil society, media and election observers to continue monitoring the process, report anomalies, and provide independent assessments to reinforce accountability.

We reiterate our firm commitment to a peaceful campaign, respect for the rule of law, and the inclusive participation of all citizens in shaping their governance. The PDP calls on all stakeholders, especially the APC and other parties, to engage in issue-based campaigning and to reject violence, intimidation, and other anti-democratic tactics.

“Let it be known: a free and fair bye-election is the foundation of representative democracy. We urge all authorities to act decisively to safeguard that principle and to ensure the will of the people is reflected, without fear or favour.”