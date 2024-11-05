PDP Rejects C’River LG Poll Results, Heads To Court

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday rejected the results of Saturday’s Cross River local government election.

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) won all 18 chairmanship positions and 196 councillorship seats. However, the main opposition PDP claimed that the conduct of the election fell short of standards.

The party subsequently rejected the results and said it would challenge the outcome in court. Chairman Venatius Ikem in Calabar claimed that the election was rigged in favour of the APC.

He claimed that at most of the polling units, CROSIEC official stamps were not provided for the Presiding Officers to stamp the ballot papers after appending their signatures for authentication as required by law.

Ikem said: “From inception, the processes were skewed to favour the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the composition of the electoral umpire.

“We obviously underrated the charade that the electoral umpire was cooking in the name of the local government election witnessed on Saturday, November 2.

