PDP Reinstates Anyanwu As Nat’l Secretary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reinstated Senator Samuel Anyanwu as its National Secretary.

The party also cancelled its planned National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled next Monday because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has not been properly served notice of the meeting.

Instead, PDP said it will hold expanded caucus meeting on that day, June 30 to take decision on critical issues.

Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum who spoke on Wednesday, described the party’s decision as a bitter pill PDP has to swallow.

Details later.

