On Saturday, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Northwest reaffirmed its commitment to reclaiming power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

A communiqué issued at the end of a strategic meeting and read by the PDP Northwest Chairman, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, underscored the party’s resolve to take its rightful place in national leadership.

“The PDP of the Northwest zone should take its rightful position in the nation by providing quality leadership,” the communiqué stated.

“All internal conflicts at the national level must be resolved swiftly because Nigerians are looking to PDP for leadership.”

Despite challenges from the 2023 general elections, the party reaffirmed its strong grassroots support and an increasing national shift toward the PDP, stressing that unity is key to achieving success in 2027.

“We call for unity among party members so that we can solve our problems and ensure victory in 2027. All hands must be on deck to take over leadership in our states and at the national level,” the communiqué added.

The high-profile meeting was attended by key PDP stalwarts, including former Kaduna State Governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau; PDP governorship candidate for Jigawa, Mustapha Sule Lamido; Senator Lado Dan Marke; Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan; Hon. Ango Abdullahi; and the PDP National Youth Leader, among others.

