PDP Reappoints A’Ibom Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the reappointment of the Akwa Ibom State Caretaker Committee.

The approval, given on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), was carried out pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2025 as amended), according to a public notice issued by the party.

According to a notice signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Comrade Ini Ememobong and dated December 31, 2025, the reappointed Caretaker Committee is chaired by Igwat Umoren, with Harrison Ekpo serving as Deputy Chairman.

Borono Bassey was retained as Secretary, while Barrister Ewa Okpo will serve as Publicity Secretary. Other members of the committee include Chief Uduak Umo Nwa Essien (Organising Secretary), Aniekan Joseph Asuquo (Youth Leader), Mary Silvia Abara (Women Leader) and Barrister Enoch Enoch (Legal Adviser).

Additional members of the committee are Aniebiet Cornelius, Udim Peters, Mrs. Ayanime Obot, Ofon Michael, Mrs. Mandu Paul Effiong, David Umanah, Usenmfon Ibanga, Unwana Assam, Obong Francis Akpan Ogbuji, Kufre Umoh, Emibana Ubolum, Gregory Ekpo Etim, Iberedem Asamamnyie, Barr. Mtom Ben, Iniobong Ukwak, Emmanuel Umah, Ekaette Philips, Effiong Asuquo Bassey, Effiong E. Onukak, Ime Matthew Okwong, Kate Atabia, David Ibanga and Ukoette Etukudo Ukoette.

According to the party, the Caretaker Committee is charged with overseeing the affairs of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State in line with Section 21(2)(a–b) of the party’s constitution. The committee is to serve for a period not exceeding three months or until a new state executive is elected.