PDP Ready, Repositioned For 2027 –Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is repositioned and ready for the 2027 general election. He stated this on the sidelines of the party’s state congress in Yola at the weekend. Fintiri said:

“We are trying to give birth to a new PDP where everyone will believe, trust and have confidence in.

“We are really positioned, and we are ready for 2027. “The congress was transparent and fair, the party is moving at supersonic speed and the government has recalibrated the system to provide good governance for the people.”

The governor added that both the government and the party were working hand in hand to put smiles on the faces of citizens, noting that the massive turnout at the congress was a demonstration of public confidence.

According to him, the new leaders elected at the congress would steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.