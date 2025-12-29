The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, reacted to the comment made by the Minister of FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, amid his keen support for President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, who spoke extensively on the politics of the day at a media chat organized in Abuja on Monday, reiterated his support for President Tinubu while knocking Governor Seyi Makinde over comment on “Holding PDP down” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reacting to Wike’s media chat, the opposition PDP described the FCT Minister as a provocateur whose mass has been pull off.

The party described the two time Governor of Rivers State as a constant trouble maker.

The statement reads: “By his end-of-year Media Chat, Minister Nyesom Wike has renewed his support for, and in fact declared that he is the “Number one supporter” of the presumptive candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 Presidential election, while remaining a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, confirming the basis of his expulsion from the PDP, for anti-party activities.”

“This fact, which he has unashamedly reiterated in several places, is nothing less than a locus classicus of anti-democratic adventurism.”

“However, this attitude of Nyesom Wike is not new, as he has been a constant agent provocateur in the political space, creating trouble to mask his selfish intentions.

“Since he assumed power as Governor in Rivers State in 2015, Wike has been a recurrent troublemaker in the leadership of the PDP.

“From the Sheriff era, where he was a forerunner in the Sheriff-for-National Chairman movement and later turned to fight and remove Sheriff; later he championed the Uche Secondus-for-National Chairman movement (in fact, he granted a very combustible interview that polarized the party just before the convention) and then was the same person fighting to remove Secondus.

“The same Wike led the movement to produce Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman against the advice of many party leaders, and so soon thereafter, it was Wike again who led the Ayu-must-go struggle.”

Beyond the national leadership crises, his actions within Rivers State further illustrate this pattern.

“The imposition of candidates, internal exclusionary practices, and the unprecedented prevention of a duly nominated PDP presidential candidate from campaigning in a PDP-controlled state remain troubling departures from democratic norms.”

“All through the interview, the Minister showed obvious signs of fear of losing the attention of the President, his slipping grip of Rivers State, and his frustration with the unbending nature of the true leadership of the PDP at the national level.

“The cumulative effect of these actions is a deliberate creation of tension and division, often deployed as leverage to advance narrow political objectives. Recent public statements and alignments now make clear that Wike and his group of friends have openly chosen to work against the PDP’s collective interest in favour of an opposing political platform.

Now that the mask of his pretence is off and he has stated that he and his group of friends (Sam Anyanwu and co.) will support the President and the APC in the Presidential elections, Nigerians are now clearly aware of their disposition to destroy the PDP as a part of their bargain to support the President-a clandestine agreement reached for their selfish reasons.

“We remind Wike that as a lawyer, he knows that agreements made to achieve an illegal purpose are not enforceable and should not be encouraged.

We assure Nigerians that the PDP will field a credible Presidential Candidate who will receive the massive support of Nigerians and will go on to win the presidential elections in 2027.

“Our party is the Peoples Democratic Party, and no one person has the capacity to personalize the party.