PDP Reacts To Tinubu’s Trip Cancellation Amid Insecurity

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday described the cancellation of President Bola Tinubu’s trips to South Africa and Angola as a superficial gesture that fails to address Nigeria’s worsening security crisis.

This is as the opposition party said, the perceived sign of concern over the recent kidnapping of schoolgirls in Maga, Kebbi State and escalating insecurity in northern Nigeria is “The latest and boldest example of tokenism.”

The party made this remark in a press statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement, the President’s decision, which was announced amid national outrage over the kidnapping of twenty-five schoolgirls in Kebbi State, is “the latest and boldest example of tokenism”. The PDP argued that the gesture may appear sympathetic, but it does little to confront the escalating insecurity across the country.

The statement reads, “If the APC-led Presidency disagrees with this position, then we demand that President Tinubu temporarily relocate to Kebbi State and other theatres of armed conflict in Northern Nigeria.” It added that such a step would challenge security agencies to act more decisively and boost the morale of troops at the frontlines.

The PDP further stated that “As President and Commander in Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must not recline in the comfort of the Presidential Villa at a time when 25 schoolgirls have been abducted and their whereabouts remain unknown.”

The party linked recent attacks in Kwara State to what it described as the daily reality of fear faced by Nigerians. It accused the administration of offering “outright denials, rationalised explanations, empty assurances, and other superficial gestures such as the President’s cancelled trip.”

The PDP argued that without firm strategic action, the cancellation “will amount to nothing more than another media stunt aimed at currying public favour and sympathy”. It claimed that the President responds more swiftly to political crises than to threats to citizens’ lives.

The statement also warned: “Nigerians are tired of symbolic gestures such as sympathy statements and trip cancellations. What the nation urgently requires is decisive leadership, strategic action, and effective support for the security forces.”

The party, however, added that the safety of citizens “Cannot be reduced to mere theatrics”, insisting that leadership must deliver tangible and consistent action capable of restoring public confidence.