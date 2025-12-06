PDP Reacts To ‘Redefection’ Of Rivers Assembly Members, Vows Legal Action

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned what it describes as the “redefection” of certain members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, stating that their recent announcement marks the second time they have defected from the party after previously recanting their earlier move.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary on Saturday, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the PDP said the actions of the lawmakers clearly reveal their loyalty to a “paymaster and demigod,” rather than to democratic principles or the people they represent.

According to the party, the legislators have consistently acted as “political puppets” since assuming office, becoming “a clog in the wheels of democratic progress.”

The PDP further described their latest move as “a defection from APC to APC,” noting that the lawmakers had long abandoned the ideals and mandate of the PDP.

The party emphasized that it will activate relevant constitutional provisions to reclaim the legislative mandates won under its platform, insisting that those who have “ignobly and surreptitiously” moved to another party must vacate the seats.

The PDP called on its members and supporters in Rivers State to remain steadfast, assuring them that efforts are ongoing to rebuild the party based on inclusiveness, fairness, and equity.